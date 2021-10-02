Audubon bounces back with win over CRB

COON RAPIDS – The Audubon Wheelers bounced back Friday night beating Coon Rapids-Bayard (CRB) 63-23, despite the Wheeler's suffering their first loss of the season against CAM the week before.
Both teams struck early with Audubon getting into the end zone on their first drive, thanks to runs by Seniors Gavin Smith and Carter Andreasen. CRB answered with a long pass that led to a touchdown, making the score CRB 8, Audubon 7 with 6:43 left in the first quarter. The score wouldn’t stay that way long, thanks to a pass to Garrett Christensen that ended on a touchdown on the next drive. The score would remain Audubon 14, CRB 8 at the end of first quarter.
CRB would pull ahead at the 9:13 mark in the second quarter 16 to 14 over Audubon following a run by Senior Easton Hayes from the 3-yard line. Audubon would score twice more before the end of the half making the score Audubon 35, CRB 16.
CRB would score once more in the second half, while Audubon would add four more touchdowns making the final score Audubon 63, CRB, 23.
Audubon Coach Sean Birks believed the team played well offensively, but needed to make some improvements on defense.
“Overall, I thought offensively we played really well,” he said. “I don't feel like we punted, and I don't feel like we turned it over. We scored before half in a two minute drill, which isn't something we haven't succeeded at this year. Defensively, we gave up a couple of scores with the varsity and one with the JV. We had penalties. We had big plays allowed on catches. That stuff we definitely have to clean up.”
Audubon will take on West Harrison on Friday, who he says is a team not to be taken for granted.
“They're a much improved team from the last few years,” he said. “They just beat Coon Rapids by 36. They look pretty physical. They want to run the ball right at you. They've got some nice team speed. We'll respect the heck out of them because they're a dangerous group.”