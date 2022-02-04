On Friday the Cass County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a SCAM phone call involving the name of Sheriff Darby McLaren. This scam call, allegedly from Sheriff McLaren, is asking residents to provide personal information over the phone and/or to present themselves in person at the Sheriff’s Office for “good news and/or bad news”. Please be aware that this phone call is a SCAM and is not coming from Sheriff McLaren. Furthermore, Sheriff McLaren encourages people to NOT give personal information out over the phone. If you have any questions regarding this scam, please call our office during business hours at 712-243-220
