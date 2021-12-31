CASS COUNTY – Officials with the National Weather Service expect 2022 to start with significant snowfall and extremely cold temperatures after issuing a winter storm watch for most of the state of Iowa.
The watch is in effect from Saturday morning until Saturday evening, and includes the following counties- Story, Marshall, Tama, Guthrie, Dallas, Polk, Jasper, Poweshiek, Cass, Adair, Madison, Warren, Marion, Mahaska, Adams, Union, Clarke, Lucas, Monroe, Wapello, Taylor, Ringgold, Decatur, Wayne, Appanoose and Davis. Officials say snow amounts will range from 3 to 8 inches, with lesser amounts (3 to 5) expected in the northern edge of the watch area, and larger amounts (6 to 8) expected on the south end closer to the Iowa/Missouri border.
Officials say windy conditions will cause blowing snow and temperatures are expected to be some of the coldest Iowa has experienced this winter.
“A significant storm system with the potential for moderate to heavy snow over portions of southern Iowa will impact the area on New Year’s Day,” National Weather Service officials said. “The combination of strong north winds and a dry,more powdery snow will cause blowing and drifting snow and potentially significant travel problems in the areas affected. Also, temperatures and wind chills through most of the event will be quite cold and with sub- zero wind chills expected all of Saturday through Saturday night when the coldest air of the season moves into Iowa.”