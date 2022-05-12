Then Noah built an altar to the Lord, and took of every clean animal and of every clean bird, and offered burnt offerings on the altar. And when the Lord smelled the pleasing odor, the Lord said in his heart, “I will never again curse the ground because of human-kind, for the inclination of the human heart is evil from youth; nor will I ever again destroy every living creature as I have done. As long as the earth endures seedtime and harvest, cold and heat, summer and winter, day and night, shall not cease.”
Genesis 8:20-22
____________
As a child, I would listen to the story of Noah’s Ark, and imagine what it would be like to be on a floating zoo with my family and endless amounts of water. Since I love swimming and all things camping and the lakes, I thought Noah’s Ark had its possibilities!
As an adult though, even small glimpses into the story of Noah’s Ark are the things of sleepless nights. Several times throughout my life both in Atlantic and in Dunlap, the flood waters have risen and there was little we could do to stop them. At least five times that I can remember my home church has had members manning the sump pumps around-the-clock to make sure the basement stayed somewhat dry. They have built sandbag dikes and made thousands of sandwiches that were distributed to work crews throughout the valley. It was frustrating to know that we have done absolutely everything that they could and then had to sit and wait and see what would happen. None of us can control the rivers!
That’s the thing about water. We need it to survive. We can’t live comfortably for even 24 hours without it. We love it when we have the chance to play in it. A few of my favorites are: swimming, boating, jet skiing, tubing, cruises, sailing, fishing, driving through mud puddles and watching grandchildren run through the splash pad in Spirit Lake. Yet as much as we need water, as much as its fun to play in, it is dangerous and uncontrollable! The water of a storm cloud can bring a crop back to life or drown it. The water of the great flood destroyed everything but the ark, its zoo, and its human crew. We can’t control water, at least not completely! God can though, and God’s final word to the world after the horror of the flood is that life will continue, and order will be restored. Even if we as human beings will never fully change our ways (and we don’t-immediately after the flood Noah’s sons have sinned again), God decides to change his heart and God decides to love life anyway. “Never again will I destroy every living creature,” God says.
That’s a good promise to hold onto in the midst of all of the storm clouds. God is in control and the storms shall pass. God is in control, and life will continue. The storms will come and go, and the damage will come too, but God will always provide a way through the storms. That’s the gift we receive in baptism. There God meets us in the uncontrollable waters of our lives...water that both drowns and nourishes. It is there that our sins are put to death, and there that Christ meets us and walks with us from death to life. Storms will come and go and we’ll struggle and search for control but in the midst of the storm God is with us and even when we are completely out of control, he is solid and strong. He can part the sea and calm the storm-the ones in creation, and the ones that rage on in our hearts too.
Blessings and Love in Christ, Pastor Lauri