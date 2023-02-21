Supervisors hear Hungry Canyons program report

CASS COUNTY – The Cass County Board of Supervisors heard a report about the Hungry Canyons Alliance program, which works with 19 counties including Cass, and helps with projects involving erosion and stream bed degradation.

