CASS COUNTY – The Cass County Board of Supervisors heard a report about the Hungry Canyons Alliance program, which works with 19 counties including Cass, and helps with projects involving erosion and stream bed degradation.
featured
Supervisors hear Hungry Canyons program report
Email Jennifer Nichols at news@ant-news.com
This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
How are you doing with your New Year's Resolutions?
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- IOWA CLASS 2A STATE WRESTLING: Smith on to the semifinals for Atlantic
- IOWA CLASS 1A REGIONAL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Exira-EHK pulls away from CR-B
- Scam Alert: Davenport Police Report On New Scam
- Area Police Reports
- IOWA CLASS 2A STATE WRESTLING: Smith still in hunt for gold for Atlantic
- IOWA CLASS 3A REGIONAL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Atlantic girls see season end
- Adel man killed in crash in Audubon County
- Injury accident south of Griswold, Sunday night
- IOWA CLASS 1A STATE WRESTLING TOURNAMENT: Four area Class 1A'ers reach quarters
- IOWA CLASS 1A REGIONAL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Exira-EHK fires on all 3s
Images
Videos
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.