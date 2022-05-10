CASS COUNTY — The Cass County Board of Supervisors tabled a request for $60,000 in new equipment from the Anita Fire Department Tuesday until the board could meet with representatives from the department in person.
The department has asked the county to consider using COVID relief funding to purchase two Lifepak 15’s that monitor EKG and CO2 levels in patients as well as one “stair-chair.”
“The equipment we are requesting is critical to aid in the fight against Covid 19 and help save lives in our county now and in the future,” department officials say in a letter to the county board.
Department officials say that, due to COVID, the department was not able to hold it’s usual fund-raisers and the department’s current equipment was aging and not adequate to handle a growing need.
“Covid 19 puts an additional strain on Anita Fire Dept. and our equipment. There is an urgent need for additional equipment and to replace aged equipment that is far past serviceable life. On average over the last three years, we had approximately 100 calls for service per year. However, we have seen several people moving to the area, and our call volume has been increasing in 2020 and into 2021.”
But while board members didn’t question the department’s need, concerns were expressed that the request could open the door from other departments also in need of equipment.
“It’s all needed, I don’t doubt that,” Supervisor Mark O’Brien said, adding that he was concerned that other departments would also be making requests for equipment that the board would find difficult to turn down. “You’re setting a precedent where the answer is always going to be yes and some of those estimates could climb.”
“I wouldn’t want to say we’re going to do $60,000 for other than radio equipment for every department,” Supervisor Steve Green said. “Because then a department that may not really need anything, starts going ‘gee what’s on our wish list. And I don’t necessarily want to fund wish lists, I want to fund needs.”
The two Lifepaks are estimated to cost $60,000 and the Stair Chair another $5,000 which would be used to help move COVID 19 patients down stairs which are often too narrow for a cot to maneuver.
While the board was generally supportive of the plan, members said they wanted to meet with department representatives to explain the requests and insure they exhausted all other funding possibilities.
“The thing of it is when you talk about volunteer fire departments fund raisers, I mean these guys are there to provide life-saving services, property saving services, and then at the same time they are expected to flip pancakes or make pork sandwiches or whatever to raise enough money to have the equipment that they use,” Board Chairman Steve Baier said.
The board took no action.