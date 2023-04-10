Committee recommends closing North Elementary to CAM Board

ANITA – The CAM Facility Committee gave their recommendation to close the North Elementary to the CAM School Board Monday. The board is expected to make a decision on closing a building during its meeting in May following concerns about declining enrollment.

