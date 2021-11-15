ATLANTIC – The Atlantic School Board agreed not to change to LED lighting at the middle school — a move that would cost $300,000. The board had considered changing the lighting because there could be a cost savings using the LED lights because rebates are available because they are energy efficient.
Atlantic Superintendent Steve Barber said he was surprised by the figure.
“That was a pretty big number,” he said.
Atlantic Middle School Principal Josh Rasmussen said the school had a good lighting system, and he didn’t hear any comments from staff about the need to change the lighting.
Barber said the building “didn’t have a lighting issue before the fire,” and he would say no to changing the system.
Beyond that, Barber said work was continuing on the roof, but close to being finished. Duct work is ongoing, and when that is complete HVAC work would start.