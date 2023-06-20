Zoning request could move R/T Motors

CASS COUNTY – A zoning request from Russell Lange could move his business- R/T Motors- to an area on Elk Horn Road.
Zoning Administrator Mike Kennon told the Cass County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday that Lange lives on the Elk Horn road, and his mother lives a half mile north of his residence. And he’s interested in moving the business on property where his mother lives.
“When he started his business- R/T Motors- he started in his residence where he lives,” Kennon said. “Since he’s giving up his business here in town, he is going to move to where his mother is located.”
Kennon said the zoning board approved Lange’s application to change the zoning - which is changing the zoning classification from general agriculture to light industrial district for property in Brighton Township- and the board approved holding a public hearing on the zoning change for June 27.
The board also approved holding a public hearing on June 27 at vacating part of Pella Road after a landowner who owns property on both sides of the road asked if they could take over the road.
“They would rather farm it themselves then have that (the road go through the property) there,” Cass County Engineer Trent Wolken said after the meeting.
He said the property was in Union Township, and located about a mile south of G43 and about four miles west of Cumberland.
Both public hearings are set to start at the beginning of the June 27 meeting at 9 a.m.