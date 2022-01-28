6Guthrie County Attorney, Brenna Bird, recently announced her candidacy as a Republican for Attorney General of Iowa, position currently held by Democrat Tom Miller.
Brenna Bird worked as Governor Terry Branstad’s counsel and then Lt. Governor Kim Reynolds.
“I have been a county attorney in Fremont County, Audubon County, and I have been in Guthrie County for three years.” Bird states.
“I feel like this is a big job and I have campaigned in all 99 counties of Iowa, gaining signatures in most of them. I feel very encouraged and I believe that Iowa needs a new Attorney General who will stand up and someone who wants to do that for Iowa.” Bird said.
“I ran against him (Miller) in 2010, and so I feel like I know what is involved and I don’t want to sit on the sidelines like our current attorney general.” Bird responded.
“I enjoy the political environment and I know that Iowa wants an advocate and they want someone who understands Iowa and someone who is going to represent them as a state.” Bird said.
Brenna Bird was born and raised on an Iowa farm and was homeschooled. She graduated from Drake University and went on to receive her Juris Doctorate at the University of Chicago.