ATLANTIC — The Atlantic City Council approved Wednesday the Preliminary Plat for the new Prairie Hills subdivision along Olive Street, the first of two steps needed to formally adopt new land parcels.
The plat involves the recently purchased 41 acre site along Olive Street officials plan to develop as many as 67 lots on the property. The preliminary plat shows a connection from East 19th Street to Olive Street, and three additional side streets.
When all is said and done it will be the largest increase in lots for single family homes since 1978.
The City agreed to purchase the property in April for $830,000 and estimates the total cost of developing the property at $2.3 million which includes $1.8 million to connect East 19th Street to Olive in order to create 34 lots and $200,000 for the construction of a trail.
The city has long struggled with a lack of housing with only 12.6% of the housing stock built since 1990 and 34.9% being built before 1930 and the plan is generally regarded as a proactive step in the ongoing struggle to provide available housing and to lock up the largest undeveloped parcel in the community — long considered a site for potential development.
In September, the City Council agreed to issue up to $500,000 in general obligation bonds to finance the purchase which was kept under $700,000 to avoid a public referendum. The remaining funds will come from what is left of the city’s American Rescue Plan (ARPA) Funding as well as the excess funding provided to the CDBG Downtown Facade Project and LOST Progress. The bond will be used to “backfill” the balance.
Atlantic City Administrator John Lund said earlier that the plan will accomplish two things, reduce the impact on the city’s debt and lower the principal payments and interest with the debt service payments coming from the Local Option Sales Tax Progress fund which will “neutralize the possibility of the debt service levy rising to pay for this purchase.”
While the plan will tie up the LOST Progress fund Lund said it will be worth it in the long run in order to increase the housing stock and the chances of economic development in the community.
The city’s Planning and Zoning Commission approved the plat following a public hearing on Nov. 8.
Email Jeff Lundquist at jrlund@ant-news.com
