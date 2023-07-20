ATLANTIC – Atlantic Mayor Grace Garrett encouraged property owners in Atlantic to make sure they were complying with ordinances related to their property because code enforcement officials were checking properties.
“Our Code Enforcement is out in the community and they are checking properties,” Garrett said. “So just be aware if you have a business or a home please comply with the ordinances that are on the books.”
She said last year fees related to residents not following ordinances increased because city employees had to fix issues on certain properties.
“Last year, we increased the fees because we were using city equipment and city personnel to abate properties, and that takes a lot of time and money and wear of our equipment,” she said.
She said if residents don’t comply, city employees will fix the issue, and “ you will receive a bill.”
Atlantic City Clerk Barb Barrick also said the cost can also be assessed from people’s taxes.
“If you don’t pay it within 30 days or make arrangements, it will be assessed to your taxes,” Barrick said.