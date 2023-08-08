CASS COUNTY – The Cass County Board of Supervisors approved on Tuesday a resolution for the Cass County Landfill Board to use a loan note for up to $1.5 million related to the capping of the landfill.
Board member Steve Green, who is also the chairman of the landfill board, said landfill board members got a bid to cap the landfill, and are getting a loan from the State Revolving Fund to help pay for the project. He said the loan is for up to $1.5 million in case there are any changes that occur during the project, but landfill board members aren’t expecting any..
“We have an acceptable contractor bid to cap the landfill, and rearrange all the dirt and slopes, and seed it,” he said. “We put the authorization at $1.5 million, but it will be considerably under that, unless we have a major change order, which we’re not expecting. We just did that for safety.”
He said the decision to go to a transfer station was due to increasing costs, and being a transfer station was the best way to go when it came to finances.
“This is absolutely the most cost effective way to have the landfill,” he said.
He said the board of supervisors and city councils within the county all have to approve the resolution, and a public hearing on a loan agreement for the project by the landfill board will be held on Aug. 22 at the courthouse at 6 p.m.