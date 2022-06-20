ATLANTIC – The Atlantic Park and Recreation Board wants to hold a work session to discuss recommending the hotel/motel tax be placed on the November ballot to ask residents to increase the tax, and create the wording so people will know what projects would be funded with the additional tax. A date for the meeting has not been set, but board members want to have it before their next regular meeting set for July 18.
Voters approved a measure at the end of 2010, which asked for a hotel/motel tax of 4% with the funds to be used for “improving, repairing, operating and maintaining parks and recreation facilities and grounds for the city of Atlantic.”
In April of 2020, a meeting was held concerning what types of recreation people in Atlantic and surrounding towns would like to have available, and a survey following the meeting showed that a splash pad or aquatic recreation was the number one request.
Park Board Chairman Jolene Smith said the tax can be increased up to 7%, and since there is interest in splash pad, she thought the board should promote using the additional fund for a splash pad.
“If you would like a splash pad, and the motel/hotel tax goes up this much, there will be x amount of dollars for a splash pad,” Smith said.