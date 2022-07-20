Griswold Child Care Facility Project moves forward

GRISWOLD – Families in Griswold and surrounding communities will soon have access to local child care as the Noble Initiative Foundation, a group working to build a $2.3 million daycare facility, took a giant step forward this week in fund-raiser and officials hope to break ground this fall.
During a press conference on Wednesday at the Griswold Community Building, Foundation President Jared Wyman said the group formed in 2018 after the Noble Center United Methodist Church closed and church members donated their remaining funds to build a child care center. The goal was to raise $2.3 million to build the center, so far the group has raised $1.6 million from private donations, grants from the Cass County Community Foundation, the Cass County Board of Supervisors and a $486,725 grant from Future Ready Iowa.
Wyman says $684,000 is still needed, along with at least 40 volunteers to seek donations, plan fund-raising events, write grants, send thank you notes as well as help with the development of the facility.
One volunteer, Karla Wilson, explained why it was important to her to help with the project.
“I started out volunteering because finding child care is so stressful,” Wilson said. “It is the most stressful thing you can do as a parent. And when you have limited options for child care, those stress levels just skyrocket. I wanted more (child care) options.”
Plus, Wilson said, a town with a child care facility creates stronger schools and stronger communities, and she wants to see Griswold thrive, but also keep that small town feeling where everyone chips in and helps each other.
“My main (reason for) why I am doing this (is) our small town is amazing,” she said. “(Living in) a community that has everybody's back (is great).”
Anyone interested in volunteering can find contact information on the group’s web site https://www.nobleinitiativefoundation.org/ or the group’s Facebook page. Donations can be mailed to the foundation at: Noble Initiative Foundation, PO Box 103 Griswold, Iowa 51535.
The center will be located south of the Griswold School Football Field and Bus Barn, and be approximately 8,800 square feet with four classrooms and a small gym.