AHS Sophomores who had a 4.0 GPA include Kayla Atkinson, Morgan Botos, Luke Irlmeier, Aubrey Welsh, Marissa Wheeler and Emma Winford. A photo of the group was not available.
AHS Sophomore Straight A Students
Jennifer Nichols
