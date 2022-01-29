ATLANTIC – Atlantic Superintendent Steve Barber said progress was being made on the Atlantic Middle School Building, and shared some photos this week of the work being done. School board members toured the building earlier this week to check out the progress.
Photos include flooring of the top level science wing showing the difference in color between new boards that were dovetailed into the existing hardwood, new hardwood in the Media Center, subfloor in a classroom, which will be carpeted, and partial layout and installation of MS Stage in the auditorium. There are also photos of new ductwork, insulation around the ductwork and walls in the office area.