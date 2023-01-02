Hy-Vee logo
By Jeff Lundquist NT Publisher

WEST DES MOINES — Hy-Vee is offering several events in January to help people get a jumpstart on their health goals. With the start of the new year, Hy-Vee’s team of registered dietitians will offer 1,000 free Vitamin D screenings at nearly 60 stores throughout Hy-Vee’s eight-state region.

