Two Cass County Youth receive Best in the West Awards

(photo courtesy of the Best in the West Showdown Facebook Page)

 (photo courtesy of the Best in the West Showdown Facebook Page)

CASS COUNTY – Morgan Will and Ashton Hagen-both from Cass County- received awards during the Best in the West Livestock competition held during the first week of August.

