Staff at the Atlantic Street Department and the Cass County Secondary Roads were getting ready on Wednesday for the storm expected to come in that afternoon and evening. Snow and freezing rain were expected during the afternoon and evening, along with blowing snow. Less than an inch of ice was expected while three to six inches of snow were expected on Wednesday afternoon and evening. Temperatures were expected to be around the freezing mark during the afternoon and into the evening.
jeffl
