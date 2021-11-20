Ribbon Cutting at Elixir Downtown

ATLANTIC – Elixir Downtown has been open since mid-July, but officials gathered Friday to hold a red-ribbon cutting for Atlantic’s newest business. The specialty coffee shop sells coffee, other assorted drinks, homemade salads, soups, sandwiches and pizza weekdays and Saturdays. Owner Stacey Ashton said the food at the business has proved to be very popular since it opened.
“Interesting enough what I thought would take off was the coffee portion of this- it’s definitely the food portion big time,” Ashton said. “The food is delicious. It’s all fresh. It’s all homemade, including the dressings. And I have a different salad, sandwich, soup and pizza every week.”
A weekly menu is posted on Facebook.
Ashton said she would eventually like to expand into holding evening events and plans to acquire a liquor license for those — but first needs to expand to have at least 25 seats in order to qualify for the license.
Until then, they can host private events by appointment for those who bring their own wine with the stipulation they don’t leave with any open bottles, and they can serve wine with food options.
Ashton works with her parents Steve and Dusty Turner at the business- “He’s the dish washer and she’s the baker,” Ashton said,
The business, located at 402 Chestnut in the Franklin Market, is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.