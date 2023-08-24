Staff at Atlantic Municipal Utilities are asking customers to conserve energy today (Thursday) during this heat wave to help reduce demand on the power grid. This request comes from the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), which operates the energy market and controls electrical reliability for the region. MISO has issued a Level 2 Energy Emergency through 9 p.m. today. Residents are asked turn up their thermostats, delay the use of large appliances and shut off all unnecessary lights and equipment.

