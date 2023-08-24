Staff at Atlantic Municipal Utilities are asking customers to conserve energy today (Thursday) during this heat wave to help reduce demand on the power grid. This request comes from the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), which operates the energy market and controls electrical reliability for the region. MISO has issued a Level 2 Energy Emergency through 9 p.m. today. Residents are asked turn up their thermostats, delay the use of large appliances and shut off all unnecessary lights and equipment.
featured web only
Energy alert comes today (Thursday)
Jennifer Nichols
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Featured Local Savings
Latest e-Edition
- Already a subscriber? Click the image to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Mobile App
What do you think?
Would you rather the weather be hot or cold?
You voted:
e-Edition and App Help
News in your inbox
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Nodaway Valley football coach arrested for felony sex abuse
- FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: Lots of experience, but lots of newcomers for Trojan football
- OUTDOOR NEWS: Iowa DNR Fishing Report
- Top Shot 2023 Results: Round 1
- OUTDOOR NEWS: Iowa DNR Fishing Report
- SHRINE BOWL: Atlantic's Kaiden Hatley was a cheerleader at Shrine Bowl
- PREP VOLLEYBALL: Riverside fifth in first IGHSAU Class 1A rankings
- FOOTBALL CAMP
- CROSS COUNTRY: Six area runners ranked in pre-season IATC rankings
- Area Church Services
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.