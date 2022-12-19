ATLANTIC – Due to a winter storm predicted for Thursday, the in-person Christmas Market has been cancelled for 2022. All preorders for Christmas Market can be picked up from the Cass County Community Center on Wednesday, Dec. 21, from 3-7 p.m. Christmas Market continues to accept preorders through Dec. 20 at www.produceintheparkatlanticiowa.com, however some vendors will stop taking new orders Monday night, Dec. 19, in order to have time to prepare for Wednesday’s pickup.

