EXIRA — Trees are going up and plans are coming together for Exira’s annual Christmas celebration, the Festival of Lights, coming up Dec. 4.
Members of the Exira Community Club are looking for volunteers for two different tree related events.
First, organizers are planning to get the big Christmas tree set up, and need volunteers for the morning of Friday, Nov. 26 to help with that. They expect to start about 9:30-10 a.m. that morning.
They said there will be soup, sandwiches and bars to warm up with after the tree is up, and the lounge will be open at the Exira Event Center, and football will be on.
Abby Rasmussen of the Exira Community Club said there was always a group of locals who helped to put up the tree every year, and a group that was necessary to do the stuff with the lifts and other machinery, but volunteers were welcome and needed. Those interested in volunteering might help with strings of lights, or putting up decorations in the park. “There are lots of decorations to put up,” she said.
Volunteers can just show up that morning, she said.
Second, they are looking for different groups, including school classes, 4-H groups, church groups, clubs, daycares, businesses or even families that want to decorate a Christmas tree to be displayed in the event center.
Rasmussen said when the display of trees started there were lots of trees set up.
“That first year we had lots of trees,” she said, but COVID came along, and organizers are encouraging groups, families and more to come out and decorate a tree.
Those interested should message or post on Facebook at Exira Community Club, or call Rasmussen at 1-712-249-1311.
Some trees and lights are available, she said, “But we ask when you decorate, to make it your own.”
Trees in the event center can be set up as early as the Friday after Thanksgiving, Rasmussen said, but must be complete before the Dec. 4 Festival of Lights.