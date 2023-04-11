GRISWOLD – The Cass County Board of Supervisors heard a funding request on Tuesday for approximately $250,000 from Jared Wyman, representing The Noble Initiative Community Foundation to help pay for infrastructure costs for a housing project in Griswold. Board members agreed they were interested in supporting the project, but weren’t sure if funding from American Rescue Plan Act (APRA) or economic development would be best for the project.
Non-profit requests county funding for housing project
Email Jennifer Nichols at news@ant-news.com
