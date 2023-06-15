CRESTON - State Auditor of State Rob Sand released a report on a review of the Southern Iowa Council of Governments (SICOG) Thursday that identified $4,304.66 of improper disbursements issued to SICOG’s former Executive Director for cleaning services which were not provided.
SICOG is located in Creston, Iowa and serves 8 counties, Adair, Adams, Clarke, Decatur, Madison, Ringgold, Taylor, and Union and cities in southern Iowa.
The report identifies “concerns regarding SICOG’s former Executive Director, Timothy Ostroski”, including allegations of falsifying documents for over $4,000 in cleaning charges.
According to law enforcement, Ostroski deposited checks to his personal account which were written to a family member for cleaning services which were not provided.
This allegation was addressed by law enforcement and according to Iowa Courts Online, Ostroski pleaded guilty to fraudulent practice in the 2nd degree and received a deferred judgment.
The cleaning charges allocated to these 3 funding agencies totaled $4,304.66 for the period July 1, 2016 through September 30, 2021. Cleaning charges were allocated to various programs prior to July 1, 2016; however, allocations spreadsheets prior to July 1, 2016 were not reviewed.
The mission statement of SICOG is to “provide and coordinate community and economic development services primarily through the delivery of planning services, technical program assistance, grant writing, and grant administration to assist local governments and others in their efforts to improve the social and economic well-being of its eight-county service area.” SICOG operates on a federal fiscal year which begins October 1 and ends September 30.
Membership in SICOG is voluntary. Each county and city within the region is eligible to join SICOG. If a county or city chooses to use a third-party administrator, arrangements may be made with a Council of Governments or Regional Planning commission. Alternatively, the county or city may choose and administrator programs and/or projects on their own or through a bid process.
In order to be an active member, each city and county must pay dues. A county or city may become inactive by notifying SICOG of its intent to not pay dues for the upcoming period. An inactive county or city may reactivate its membership at any time by paying dues for the period.
In addition to dues from members, SICOG receives funding from federal, state, and local sources. According to SICOG’s 2021 financial audit, 66% of its total revenue was received from Federal grants, 16% was from service fees, 4% was from local governments, and 14% was from other sources, including state funds.