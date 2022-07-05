Produce in the Park July 7: Taco Truck & Honey Week

ATLANTIC – This week Produce in the Park is featuring honey. While local honey is produced and sold by multiple vendors at the park, there’s more to appreciate about this local food than just the availability of its sugary sweetness. The story of honey at Produce in the Park includes pollinators, produce, and partnerships.
It’s well known that honey is made by bees, and bees are important pollinators for bountiful gardens. Last winter, at one of Produce in the Park’s holiday farmers markets at the Cass County Community Center, Terry Young of Ter-Bear Honey started talking with Dale Raasch of Bridgewater Farm. Terry produces honey, and Dale produces vegetables. Furthermore, the two learned their farms are located less than ten miles from each other. Fast forward six months, and Ter-Bear Honey now has five hives at Bridgewater Farm. Dale describes the situation as a win-win—his fruits and vegetables get a boost from the bees, and hopefully the bees will produce more honey. It’s relationships like these that are formed at farmers markets. Stop by the market this week to buy local honey and get to know creative entrepreneurs like Terry and Dale.
This week Produce in the Park is hosting taco truck Zemog’s Cocina. Ponce is bringing extra food and extra help to meet the increased demand for food trucks at the park. Produce in the Park is also working to bring two food trucks to the park a week for future markets, especially when food trucks can’t bring extra help.
Products at the park this week include produce such as tomatoes, cabbage, and zucchini. Cookie and cupcake vendor Frosting Inc. is back, and Exira Flower Supply is joining the market this week for the first time with cut flower arrangements. As usual, there will be live music, lots of activities, and nearly 20 vendors at the park.
Activities: It’s Parks & Rec month! Atlantic Parks & Rec will be at the park with yard games and Art in the Park; Live Music: Sarah Selders; Produce Highlights: Fresh produce (tomatoes, zucchini, cabbage, and more!), meats, farm-fresh eggs, popcorn, lemonade, pastries, kringle, cookies, cupcakes, soaps, candles, lotions, art prints, jewelry, greeting cards, plants, lawn decorations, and more; Visiting organizations: Atlantic Public Library and July sponsor United Church of Christ of Atlantic. Free drawing for a dozen eggs sponsored by the Cass County Local Food Policy Council. (Anyone age 18+ can enter for free. Winner will be drawn after the market and receive eggs the following week.
Payment methods accepted: All vendors accept cash. Many accept credit card and Venmo. All qualifying food vendors accept SNAP/EBT (also known as food stamps). All fresh produce vendors both accept and distribute Double Up Food Bucks (coupons given for SNAP/EBT purchases of fresh produce).
Produce in the Park July 2022 farmers markets are sponsored by the Atlantic Community Promotion Commission, the United Church of Christ of Atlantic, Cass County Tourism, Cass Health, First Whitney Bank and Trust, the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce, and Deter Motor Co. For updates on Produce in the Park, follow Produce in the Park on Facebook (www.facebook.com/ProduceInThePark) or Instagram (www.instagram.com/produceintheparkatlanticia/), or visit the Produce in the Park website to sign up for the e-newsletter at www.produceintheparkatlanticiowa.com.