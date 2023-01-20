Bill prompts board member to suggest Governor invitation

ATLANTIC – A state bill that would provide funds for students to attend private school prompted one Atlantic School Board member to suggest inviting Governor Kim Reynolds to the district to show her what the Atlantic District offers, especially when it comes to career opportunities.

