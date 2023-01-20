ATLANTIC – A state bill that would provide funds for students to attend private school prompted one Atlantic School Board member to suggest inviting Governor Kim Reynolds to the district to show her what the Atlantic District offers, especially when it comes to career opportunities.
Bill prompts board member to suggest Governor invitation
Email Jennifer Nichols at news@ant-news.com
This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
Where are you doing most of your Christmas shopping
The holiday season is upon us so where are you buying your gifts?
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- On the Docket: Atlantic Man Charged with Drugs, Child Endangerment
- PREP BASKETBALL: CAM, ACGC split doubleheader
- PREP BASKETBALL: Atlantic girls attain first 10-win season since 2016
- ATHELTE OF THE WEEK: Jayden Proehl, Atlantic
- PREP BASKETBALL: Exira-EHK gets best of Audubon twice
- Celebrating Being 103
- Iowa State University announces fall 2022 Dean’s List
- PREP BASKETBALL: Atlantic girls down CB St. Albert; boys fall to GVC
- Area Police Reports
- Super Soup Supper on Sunday
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.