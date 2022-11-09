AUDUBON COUNTY – The Audubon County Board of Supervisors approved an election recount on Wednesday after the number of absentee ballots was two less than was reported in the unofficial results.
Audubon County Supervisors approve election recount
This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff.
