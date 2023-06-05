Splash Pad Donation

Pictured presenting and accepting a $5,000 donation for the splash pad project from Henningsen Construction to the Splash Pad Fund-raising Committee are (from left to right) Henningsen Construction Vice President and Building Division General Manager Mike Mathisen and Splash Pad Committee Ali Pieken. 

 (photo contributed)

The Splash Pad Fund-raising Committee has received a second $5,000 donation- this one from Henningsen Construction- and reports the group has raised 25% of the total project cost, which is $600,000.

