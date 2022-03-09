AUDUBON COUNTY – The Audubon County Board of Supervisors want to check with other counties to see how they deal with the cost to upgrade the county’s radio system.
During a meeting last month, the board heard a proposal to upgrade the radio system, including two new towers, that cost approximately $4 million. More discussion was held on Tuesday during the board’s regular meeting.
In 2007, a state board was tasked with creating a better communication system for first responders, and state officials worked with Motorola Solutions to create the new statewide system in 2016, which went into service in 2020.
Chairman Doug Sorensen was concerned about having to bond for the project, because he wondered if the taxpayers would still be paying for it when the equipment was obsolete.
“How many years can you bond radio equipment? The tower might be something that’s going to stand there for 40 or 50 years, maybe longer than that. What’s the life expectancy on the radio equipment? You don’t want to get to the end of the life of the equipment, and you still have an outstanding bond.”
Officials with Motorola encouraged the board to visit with other county officials to see how they are dealing with this project.
“I guess I would like to know how other counties are doing in terms of are they bonding for and how long they’re bonding it for,” Sorensen said.
Cass County voted last October to bond for the $2 million to upgrade their radio system with support from law enforcement, Cass County Fire Association, city councils and petitions from residents in favor of the project.
“So basically the taxpayers are saying they support this in my view,” Board Member Steve Green said last October.
The board approved the resolution 5 to 0.