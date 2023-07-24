Cass County Fair starts this week

CASS COUNTY – It’s that time of year — time of year for county fairs- and Cass County’s fair will start this week.
The first official day of the fair is Thursday, July 27, but 4-H and FFA exhibitors who have static exhibits or Bucket of Junk exhibits will have them judged on July 26 at the Cass County Community Center, however, that part is not open to the public.
Thursday, July 27 activities include livestock check ins and weigh ins, starting with swine weigh in from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., rabbit check in from 8 to 9:30 a.m., poultry check in from 10 to 11 a.m., meat goat and dairy weigh in from 10:30 a.m. to noon, horse check in from 2 to 3 p.m. and sheep weigh in from 3 to 4:30 p.m. There will be a horse show timed event starting at 2 p.m. The evening entertainment will include the announcement of the winners of Little Mister and Miss contest at 7 p.m., followed by the announcement of the Fair King and Queen at 7:30 p.m. and senior recognition at 8 p.m.
Livestock shows kick off the day on Friday, July 28 and include the rabbit show at 8 a.m. and the horse show at 9 a.m. Beef weigh in will be held from 8 to 10 a.m. The dog show will start at 11 a.m., and the clover kids animal show will start at 3:30 p.m. The Friday Evening Building Showcase will start at 5:30 p.m. with a new activity- the Clover Kids Style Show- starting at 5:45 p.m. The evening entertainment includes Mutton Busting at 6:30 p.m. followed by Bull Riding at 8 p.m.
Saturday, July 29 activities start with the sheep show at 8 a.m. The pet show will be held at 10 a.m., and meat and dairy goat show will start at 11 a.m. At noon, the working exhibits, education presentations and extemporaneous speaking events will be held, and the youth water fights will be held at 1 p.m. The livestock judging will be held at 3 p.m., and the evening entertainment- the tractor pull- will start at 6 p.m.
Sunday, July 30 activities will start with the swine show at 7:30 a.m., and a tractor ride at 8:30 a.m. The poultry show will start at 10 a.m. Decorator’s Showcase will be held from noon to 4 p.m. and the pig pals show will start at 1 p.m. The pedal tractor pull will start at 2:30 p.m., and the county fair church service will start at 4:30 p.m. The cow/calf show will start at 5:30 p.m., and the feeder calf show will start at 6 p.m. The evening entertainment includes the horse fun show at 6:30 p.m. and golf cart races at 7 p.m.
The beef show will start at 8 a.m. on Monday, July 31 and the Best of Iowa Event will start at 9 a.m. The Cass County Cattlemen’s Kids Play area will open at 9 a.m. until noon. The Rotary watermelon feed will start at 11 a.m., and building awards will be given at 4 p.m. The evening entertainment will include the Parade of Champions at 5:45 p.m., followed by the Bucket of Junk fund-raiser auction. The Grand Champion Beef Selection will start at 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 1 will feature the livestock sale, starting at 8 a.m.