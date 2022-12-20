Park board approve splash pad concept

(photo by Jennifer Nichols)

Pictured is a drawing of the tentative area for the splash pad in Sunnyside Park, along with possible future projects including an addition playground area and sand volleyball court.

 (photo by Jennifer Nichols)

ATLANTIC – The Atlantic Park Board approved a general concept for the splash pad, which would be approximately 5,000 square foot kidney bean shaped space with zones for different age groups with two to three activators for each zone and a shade area with an approximate budget of $600,000.

