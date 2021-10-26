The Inaugural Tour de Parks in Atlantic Iowa, sponsored by the Atlantic Parks and Recreation Department was a truly fantastic, enjoyable, and an educational experience officials said Monday.
The leisurely 9.5-mile ride around Atlantic was great chance to check out the 11 parks, and so much more. A huge thank you to Cass County PROSPER and Cass County Extension music and mental wellness tips, to the Cass County Master Gardeners and Grow Another Row for information on the raised garden beds available for rent through the Atlantic Parks and Recreation department ,the 2021 Grow Another Row season and learn more about plans for the program in 2022 while sampling locally grown produce, a thank you to Nishna Valley Trails for information on what is going on with trail expansion, to Produce in the Park for the live music and free pumpkin pie and granola made by Brun Ko Farm and learn about upcoming holiday farmers markets!
Thanks to Everyone for a great day of biking through the Atlantic Parks and we look forward to expanding on this experience next year.