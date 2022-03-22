Atlantic will find more people buzzing around town, shopping and dining on Saturday, April 2. Participating Atlantic businesses will, once again, offer special Spring deals during the Annual Girls Gettin’ Out shop local event that encourages customers to get out to enjoy the day and support local.
“We know the community is ready for spring, and Girls Gettin’ Out is fun way to kick off the season,” Kelsey Beschorner, Programs Director at the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce said.
One lucky shopper will get the chance to win a basket of local gift certificates. Shoppers are encouraged to take pictures or selfies that answer the question, “What does shopping local look like to you?” Participants can then post the images to the Chamber’s Girls Gettin’ Out post on Facebook or send them to the Chamber’s email to be entered in to win the gift basket. The winner will be announced Monday, April 4th LIVE on the Chamber’s Facebook Page.
“This is a great way to thank and reward people for shopping local. It gives them that extra nudge to spend the day in Atlantic,” Beschorner said.
For more information on Girls Getting’ Out and other Chamber events, visit atlanticiowa.com or contact the Chamber office at 712.243.3017 or chamber@atlanticiowa.com.