Abused dogs .jpg

These are two of the dogs that a pet rescue organization took from the home of Michelle Evans, an Iowa woman who faces 14 counts of animal neglect in Cass and Adair counties. (Photos courtesy of AHeinz57 Pet Rescue and Transport)

A series of arrest warrants have been issued for a central Iowa woman who disappeared after being charged with 14 counts of animal neglect.

Iowa Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Iowa Capital Dispatch maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Kathie Obradovich for questions: info@iowacapitaldispatch.com. Follow Iowa Capital Dispatch on Facebook and Twitter.

Tags

Trending Food Videos