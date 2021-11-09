NODAWAY – Senator Tom Shipley, R-Nodaway, recently announced his re-election for Senate District 9, seeking a third term in the Iowa Senate.
“Over the past several years, I have voted for historic tax relief for Iowans and their families and put the State of Iowa in a strong financial position,” said Senator Shipley. “With a record budget surplus, I look forward to again working on tax cuts for hard-working Iowans. It is vital for rural Iowa and the agriculture industry in our state to have a strong, experienced voice at the Capitol and I look forward to continuing to be that voice.”
Currently, Senator Shipley serves as the chair of the Local Government Committee and the vice chair of the Agriculture and Natural Resources Appropriations Subcommittee. He also serves on the Agriculture, Judiciary, Natural Resources and Environment, and Transportation committees. Senate District 9 includes Cass, Montgomery, Adams, Page, Taylor, and Ringgold counties, and part of Union County.