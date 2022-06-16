ATLANTIC – Only a select number of people get to experience competing in the Olympics. Atlantic resident Brandon Baier is one of them.
Competing in the Special Olympics, Baier was in Florida earlier this month to participate in the pentathlon, which includes a 100 meter run, the long jump, the shot put, the high jump and a 400 meter run. Competing against one other player from New York, after the scores were totaled, Baier came home with the gold medal.
That was unexpected, but exciting.
“It was amazing,” he said. “(I wasn’t expecting to win a gold) and to go the number #1 spot. It was pretty exciting.”
Baier has been participating in the Special Olympics for 21 years, and not only made it to national competition this year, but previously competed in Washington State, and even competed on the world stage in 2019 when he traveled to Abu Dhabi. While there, he finished fourth as part of the 4 X100 meter relay team, fifth in the 100 meter dash and third in the shot put.
After flying over on a charter plane with the Iowa team, he discovered the beauty of the country, and the feeling of representing your country on that stage.
“It’s beautiful over there,” he said.
“It’s pretty great going against the best in the world representing your country and community and Iowa,” when he came back from the world competition. “It’s pretty great.”
The next national competition will be held in Minnesota in 2026 and he hopes to be there as well.
“My goal is to make it back,” he said.
Track isn’t the only sport he participates in, and is active in softball, football, track, soccer, volleyball, bicycling, but track and field is his favorite.
“One of my favorite things to do is run,” he said.
Sports run in his family and his mother used to run track in high school, which is why he picked up his love of the sport. In fact her old coach, Hall of Fame track coach Bruce Henderson, works with Brandon to get ready for competitions.
Baier and Henderson got together after Special Olympics officials and Bev Schilling asked Henderson to help Baier start off the blocks.
“It was about five years ago,” Henderson said. “Bev Schelling called me and said Brandon’s going to run this race, and he needs help with the blocks. So we got the blocks, we worked a couple of times, he did pretty good. And then I said, what other events do you do? Well, ‘I got a mini javelin,’ and I worked with him a couple of times. Then he said, “I throw the shot put , too,’ so we worked on that. Then he learned there was pentathlon, so then we started working on high jump and long jump. The advantage is he’s good in all five events.”
“He’s the greatest coach,” Baier said. “My first year I didn’t know how it would be (competition wise)/ But having the knowledge of the four years before, then I figured out, I’m going to have competition that’s higher than me, and I had to work harder than everyone else.”
Henderson said Baier trains hard, and it’s not surprising that he received a gold medal.
“Really happy, proud, not surprised (of how Baier did),” Henderson said.
On Tuesday Baier’s coworkers at the Atlantic Bottling company — where he has worked for the past 12 years — gathered to honor his accomplishments with a short program and refreshments.
“I was really proud to represent Coke, and everyone in Atlantic and Iowa,” he said.