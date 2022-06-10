Due to an oversight in the Cass County Treasurer's office, several checks issued by the county may have been deemed as fraudulent by banking institutions. New checks will be issued on the 15th. The Treasurer is working to rectify this situation and mitigate any penalty charges resulting from this error. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience and understanding. If you have further questions, contact the Treasurer at (712) 243-4570 extension 9.
Jeff
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
Have you been vaccinated for COVID-19
You voted:
A short video from the McCoy Rodeo on Friday night in Atlantic at the Cass County Fairgrounds.
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- PREP TRACK: Riverside girls have pair of all-state IATC honorees
- On The Docket
- Cass County Court Reports
- ALL-NT AREA GOLF: Youth leads the way for area golf this spring
- Stuart Police Respond To Shooting near Casey Thursday
- Police Reports
- Camblin Mechanical Inc graduates three from Associated Building and Contractors apprenticeship program
- Police Reports
- PREP BASEBALL, SOFTBALL: Storm results in suspension of Trojans, Cyclones
- Iowa State University announces spring 2022 Dean's List
Images
Videos
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.