Due to an oversight in the Cass County Treasurer's office, several checks issued by the county may have been deemed as fraudulent by banking institutions. New checks will be issued on the 15th. The Treasurer is working to rectify this situation and mitigate any penalty charges resulting from this error. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience and understanding. If you have further questions, contact the Treasurer at (712) 243-4570 extension 9.

Trending Food Videos