ATLANTIC – Angie Johnson describes her life this way- she graduated from Atlantic School District in 1985, she got married, she had children, and she became a nurse. Now she can add being a pet groomer to her list.
Johnson decided to open Gracefully Groomed, LLC, because she really enjoyed grooming pets- especially dogs- when she was growing up.
“I always loved to groom dogs,” she said. “I did it when I was a kid. I did it for our own dogs. I did it for my friends’ dogs. It’s always something I thought was very very relaxing.”
Johnson said she was looking for a place to open the business, and discovered the former location of Mike’s Barber Shop-located at 9 East Fourth Street- was available.
“I had an opportunity to open in Adair and Carson,” Johnson said. “But I like Atlantic, I just felt like this popped up, and it is small but it is the perfect place.”
She is trying to determine what her days and hours will be — but is thinking 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. week days and possibly Saturdays- and is currently getting a phone line installed- so she suggests people message her on her Facebook Page — named after the business- to get more information about her services.
She does have out-of-town customers, and she wants to work with other local businesses- such as coffee shops or the local theater- to suggest things to do while their animals are being groomed. She thinks it’s important to help support other local businesses to help the community grow.