The Danish Villages of Elk Horn and Kimballton begin their Christmas celebration with Julefest 2021 on Nov. 26 and 27. The important elements of a Danish Christmas – good food, warm hospitality, flickering candles and other decorations – will all be a part of this weekend. There are unique shops, specialty stores and craft fairs for early holiday shopping as well as many food establishments, serving pastries, breads, candies, and specialties. Plus a local winery. There are over 17 locations offering exquisite one-of-a-kind gifts and delicious foods.
The museums and historic structures welcome visitors with special events and decorations. The Museum of Danish America will exhibit Danish Christmas plates from past years. Experience their Julestue. The historic Danish Windmill built in 1848 and brought to Elk Horn from Denmark piece-by-piece 46 years ago will serve glögg and Danish cheese to visitors and have an old fashion Julemarked. Bedstemor’s House – Danish for Grandmother’s House – will welcome visitors with a warm fire. The parlor’s Christmas tree will be decorated with homemade paper ornaments like Julehjerte, chains, fish, and roses.
A Hometown Christmas Craft Fair in Kimballton and Main Street Boutique in Elk Horn will feature many local crafters, artists and bakers. Enjoy the many retail shops and boutiques in both towns – they’re sure to get you in the holiday spirit and help fill your Christmas list!
Saturday is the Naughty or Nisse 5K Polar Run from the Little Mermaid to the Danish Windmill.
Both towns will be decorated for Christmas and the streets lined with Danish and American flags. Listen for the Christmas carolers and look for Father Christmas on Saturday. Join us for our traditional dancing and singing around the Christmas tree on Saturday night at the Christmas concert at the Elk Horn Lutheran Church.
Julefest is a great way for these proud Danes to show off their Danish heritage to their welcomed guests and to celebrate the opening of the Christmas season in the Danish Villages.
Elk Horn and Kimballton are located in southwest Iowa, off I-80, 6 and 9 miles north of Exit 54.