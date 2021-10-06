ATLANTIC — The Atlantic City Council gave approval Wednesday night to allow fireworks to be shot off during Friday night’s homecoming game.
Jason O’Brien told the Council that he had been approached by parents of team members asking about shooting off fireworks before the game and after each Atlantic touchdown.
O’Brien said he had run the idea past school officials who approved as long as the city was ok with the plan.
The Council approved the request with the caveat that the public be notified prior to the game that there would be fireworks going off Friday night.