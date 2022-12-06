Frosting Inc.

(photo by Jennifer Nichols)

Kim Canada shows off a plate of her cupcakes. She started her bakery business five years ago, but moved in a store a year ago to sell them in person as well as online.

 (photo by Jennifer Nichols)

WALNUT – It was a little over a year ago when Walnut resident Kim Canada was able to turn her hobby of baking into a full time job.

Email Jennifer Nichols at news@ant-news.com

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.

Tags

Trending Food Videos