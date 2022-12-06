WALNUT – It was a little over a year ago when Walnut resident Kim Canada was able to turn her hobby of baking into a full time job.
Canada said she started baking sweet treats about the time she had children — she has two — and she enjoyed it enough to share photos of her creations on her Facebook page. She got a lot of encouragement online with friends saying, “You should start selling your stuff.”
She considered it, thinking it could be a fun hobby, and a way to make some extra money
“I still had a job — but (I thought) this could be fun, (making some) side money,” she said.
So Canada created another Facebook page, and started selling the treats online.
“My main specialty is cupcakes, but I also offer cookies, cheesecakes, pies and cakes,” she said.
She built up a customer base online, and decided to name her business “Frosting, Inc.”
“I love frosting,” she said. “I put lots of frosting on my cookies and on my cupcakes.Some people say ‘oh my gosh, scrape the frosting off. I just want the cookie or the cupcake.’ (But) I’m a frosting girl.”
She also started attending Farmer’s Markets and other events, at places like Atlantic, Avoca, Treynor, Denison, Harlan, Underwood, Manilla and Manning.
Then about a year ago, she got an offer. A woman who owns the building at 201 Antique Drive in Walnut — which also houses the businesses 201 Coffee and Millie McKeever’s Vintage & Home Decor- asked if Canada wanted to sell her bakery items there too. Canada jumped at the chance.
“(I thought) Perfect- so I just took that leap and quit my job,” she said. “It’s been a year and it’s still working for me.”
Canada is at the store on Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. She’s only open a few days a week, because all her baking has to be done at home.
Canada said she likes the flexibility of being her own boss, and she enjoys the challenge of trying to bake something she hasn’t done before.
“I like to challenge myself,” she said. “(If I see something) looks like an extreme dessert with several layers or several steps (I just want) to see if I can just do it,” she said. “Whether it’s a specialty cake with lots of different layers or whether it’s a cheesecake with different garnishments (I just want to try to make it).”
Much more information can be found on her Facebook Page- search for Frosting, Inc.