An auction is held at the Cass County Fair on Monday night prior to the Grand Champion Beef selection in the outdoor show ring, and the auction features creations made in the Bucket of Junk contest and pies.
The Bucket of Junk Contest celebrated 10 years this year, and exhibitors receive a bucket of metal pieces, which they have to put together to create a piece of art. Exhibitors have the option to have their piece put up for auction, and half of the proceeds go to the 4-H Endowment Fund and the other half goes to the exhibitor.
This year, $1,370 was raised from the Bucket of Junk auction.
Different groups also offered pies to be up for auction, and those proceeds go to the different livestock departments at the fair to help pay for fencing at the fair. This year, $3,420 was raised from the pie auction, and those who purchased the pies also received a half of gallon of ice cream with them.