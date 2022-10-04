Atlantic, IA (50022)

Today

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph, becoming WSW and decreasing to less than 5 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph, becoming WSW and decreasing to less than 5 mph.