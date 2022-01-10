ATLANTIC – Four and five year old students at the Ann W. Wickman Center have a new home at the Nishna Valley Family YMCA.
The Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors visited the YMCA on Thursday, and Executive Director Dan Haynes talked about the new child development space and other changes that have happened at the facility.
“On Monday, we opened up the Wickman Center annex,” Haynes said.
One of the former racquetball courts was remodeled into a child development space, which allowed four and five year old students from the Wickman Center to move to YMCA, which in turn allowed the Wickman Center more space for other students.
Besides a new space for child care, the fitness room upstairs was expanded.
“It just gave us some more fitness space — space to get on the ground and stretch,” Haynes said.
Haynes also introduced some of the new staff including, Tom Williams, Property Director; Kelsey Smith-Walhovd-part time 0 to 5 administrative assistant; Alison Knox-Westmeyer, Fitness Coordinator; Tina Olson, Member Services Coordinator; Lynnae Grandin, Aquatic/Program Director; Megan Hanson, volunteer greeter; Cara Andersen, pre-school teacher and Tierney Tanner, cardiac rehab coordinator.
Members will notice another change — membership rates have decreased this month. Haynes said in an effort to make prices more affordable, the board made the decision to change the rates slightly.. A family membership was $51, and now it’s $49. A couples membership changed from $48 to $46, and an adult membership changed from $40 to $39. A youth membership changed from $21 to $19. There is also a membership special for the month, in which new members can join for $1 if they join this month.
Recent surveys about recreation in Atlantic and Cass County have shown that people would like more evening and weekend family activities, so Haynes said YMCA officials are hosting more of those, like skate night.
“We did the ugly sweater skate night (when people were encouraged to wear their ugly sweaters and skate),” Haynes said. “We had 140 people here. Those skate nights are going to be the second Friday of every month.”
There will also be a “Kids Explore and More” event on Jan. 22 at the YMCA allowing children to do various activities, like water activities, corn activities, playing with trucks, blocks and bikes, going through tunnels and playing on bounce houses. The event will be from 9 a.m. to noon, and adults will be able to enjoy drinks from Coffee Via Cart.