When we moved back to Atlantic in June of 2020, I sure didn’t set out with expectations or even the idea to put myself ‘out there’ as a writer in our community. Writing is something I have done for years, but usually just for personal enjoyment or the occasional blog post if it felt too heavy to keep to myself. There is something very different about writing at will and then writing freely within the choice of topic, but now on a regular timeline. For the first time in my life that idea felt like a worthy challenge to take on, no longer a stumbling block.
I knew I wanted to write, but what would I share and would it have the longevity to hold up over time? I have approximately 1,385 notes (to be exact!) saved on my phone. Moments of ideas that emerge while driving, put to pen and saved for ‘later’. I have traveled and experienced life so vastly different from the one I, and many of us are accustomed to. So, over this past year or so, I’ve shared bits of each of those examples. Writings from the thoughts, ideas, truths that God has spoken to my heart and that I’ve had at least enough sense to write down. I’ve shared the adventures of Uganda and Ethiopia, the Amsterdam airport and everything in between.
As I finish this column on the morning of Christmas Eve Eve, I will close the computer only to return in a couple of hours to record a podcast with Tyler Kammerman. Tyler hosts a podcast called Pursue Your Passion. When Tyler reached out and asked me to record I knew exactly what I would want to share.
During my time this past year of writing for and with the Atlantic News Telegraph, I’ve settled in to a niche of writing that brings me great joy; the sharing of other people’s stories. Sure those some 1,300 notes stocked away of heartache, and loss, and deployments and infertility and staying steadfast in hope through it all — someday maybe those will all be organized and collected in a book of sorts. But the sharing of you and your stories — I am deeply humbled and honored that I could play a role in introducing or reminding the world of who you are. The diner owners, the toy makers, the hair stylists, the mechanics. We all have a story — the one that is the best and truest versions of ourselves, and it deserves to be told.
So — today on the podcast I will share bits about how stepping out in faith in pursuit of your passion can often lead you to your greatest calling within that pursuit. And that is exactly how I feel about my opportunity to write with and for the News Telegraph. It has shown a light on my God-given opportunity to share the stories of those around us and those living far away.
I believe in the power of the written word and in the immense opportunity it brings for future generations to remember those before them. So maybe your story won’t end up on the cover of the News Telegraph, but it is worth writing. It is worth remembering. It’s worth the time and attention so that your great grandson’s wife knows why you use cornstarch instead of flour for your gravy or why the 7th generation first born daughter has the middle name ‘Elizabeth’, like all those before her. Your story matters, because you matter.
So from the bottom of my heart, thank you. Thank you for your encouragement, your kind texts, and your sweet comments when we run into one another. Thank you for sending suggestions of who you’d like to read about next. Thank you for still loving tried and true written journalism.
And thank you for reading my stories and columns. Your encouragement has me looking at everyone I encounter in a different light. A way to see them for who they are in the simplest and greatest bits of humanity — the kind that often connects us all instantly. And Those moments, well they are the moments I hope I can continue bringing to you, for you, for all all of us. .
Because we really are all in this together, so let’s carry on as such.
Much Love Until Next Week,
(P.S. — someone asked me last week if I could help them write down their story (as a couple) as a gift to their children. Um, yes!! If this is something you’d like to gift your family or children — I’d love to talk about what that might look like!)
