ATLANTIC – The Atlantic City Council will consider an ordinance to disband the Atlantic Park and Recreation Board during its Sept. 6 meeting, and create a park and recreation advisory commission.
The council is expected to consider the first reading of the ordinance as well considering the second and third reading so the issue is resolved before the upcoming election, which is expected to have candidates for the park board on the ballot.
The council is expected to consider the first reading of an ordinance to create a park and recreation advisory board “to ensure that a formal public feedback and input system was in place regarding the operations and capital planning for the City’s parks and recreation system.”
The advisory commission would be appointed and not elected like the current park board. The commission would have five members, with a minimum of three members who live in Atlantic. The other two would be allowed to live in Cass County. There would be a sixth non-voting member representing the Atlantic High School on the board. Voting members would serve two year terms and the non-voting member would serve a one year term.
Mayor Grace Garrett informed the park board in July that the council was considering disbanding the board after the Personnel and Finance Committee suggested the idea after discussing the number of people who oversee the parks director totaled 15. This includes the Public Works Director, the City Administrator, the Park Board, the City Council and the Mayor.
“It was questioned if a government bureaucratic approach (was the best way) in engaging dedicated volunteers (and) indeed, if it was the most effective use of their time and staff time in improving our park system and recreation programs,” City Administrator John Lund wrote in a previous agenda.
Park Board Director Wyatt Adderton also resigned from the position earlier this spring.
Many individuals spoke against disbanding the park board and eliminating the park director position. Former park director Roger Herring said department staff made a lot of improvements
“with the support of the mayor, city administrator, city council and leadership, vision and collaboration.” And the leadership, vision and collaboration came from the park director and the park board.
Vicki Nordskog agreed it was important to have both a director and a park board, and said a petition was started and given to council members and city officials with four pages of signatures of people that were against disbanding the board and wanted the city to have a park director. She also questioned if a volunteer board was the best practice, because while people may volunteer to be on the board, would there be enough other volunteers to help get a project completed?
“I and many others can personally attest to the fact that reliance on an organization of volunteers can be problematic,” Nordskog said. “There may be several volunteers to be on the advisory commission, but finding and maintaining the number of worker bees will be very, very challenging. Ask any service organization in Atlantic or across Cass County.”