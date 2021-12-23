Christensen hired as Assistant Park Director

ATLANTIC – Jeff Christensen has been hired as the assistant park director, and has been working in the position for about a week.
In October,, the Atlantic City Council approved creating the position, following a recommendation from City Administrator John Lund because of an increased workload and a desire to keep Atlantic Park Director Bryant Rasmussen from “burning out.” Rasmussen said 13 people applied for the position, and introduced Christensen to Atlantic Park Board Monday night. Rasmussen said Christensen has been doing a great job.
“He has already hit the ground running with some ways we can promote the pool and get some excitement there,” he said. “I have found out while driving around and showing him some things that we can’t go anywhere without him knowing somebody which I think is going to be hugely beneficial to our department, having those connections.”
In other business, Rasmussen said park staff have been writing job descriptions for different park positions, since they don’t have descriptions in writing, and to help define what the job duties are for each one. They are starting with the Sunnyside Pool Manager.
“Some of the things on there are issues we ran into last year of what is and what is not their responsibility- especially some minor equipment stuff -such as putting a bolt back into a ladder,” he said.
Rasmussen said he wanted any feedback on the job description from the board, and had also given Atlantic City Manager John Lund and Atlantic City Clerk Barb Barrick to review.. Lund and Barrick suggested having the personnel and finance committee review it in March. Rasmussen said he would like to get it finalized as soon as possible so a pool manager could be hired, in part because they could start looking for lifeguards, and so the pool manager could be in on any pool related discussions.
Rasmussen said he also discussed changing wages for park staff with Lund, in an effort to make the jobs more appealing, and recommended $15 per hour for mowers, $12 per hour for groundskeepers and $14 per hour for the pool manager. Personnel and finance committee will consider the recommendations.