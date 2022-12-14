ATLANTIC – Tom McLaren was surprised Wednesday morning at Cass Health with the title “Angel of Christmas.”
Chamber officials explained the title is to recognize and thank area residents “who symbolize the true meaning of the season. Angels exemplify the true holiday spirit all year long – putting others first, spreading generosity and sharing the holiday spirit with everyone they meet.”
Steele McLaren, who suffered a brain injury in a 2020 accident, nominated Tom for his prayers written on the Strong as Steele Facebook Page.
“If you look at the Strong as Steele Facebook, you’ll see that Tom writes prayers for individuals every morning,” Steele wrote in the nomination letter. “ He comes up with the right words, right encouragement and right bible verse for each day, and nails it each time.”
Cass Health sponsors the Angel of Christmas program, and CEO Brett Altman presented a certificate to Tom.
“We watched you pray for 60 to 70 to 80 people every morning in our community, in our state, in our area, in our country, and this thing has gone world wide with over 40,000 members,” he said. “What a great example of an Angel of Christmas.”
For his part, Tom said he started offering the prayers as a way to help Steele.
“When the accident first happened, I couldn’t be there,” Tom said. “So, I started doing this. There were a couple of mornings where there were over 800 people reading it a day.”
He learned about numerous people involved in their own struggles as close to home as Panora and Carroll, but as far away as Illinois and even overseas in Scotland.
“It’s taken a life of its own,” Tom said. “People continue to reach out (on the page). Now I don’t know what I would do if I didn’t have it.”
